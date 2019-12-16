Rome City Commissioner Evie McNiece couldn’t wipe the grin off her face as her last commission caucus got underway Monday at City Hall. By the end of her last commission meeting upstairs, however, she couldn’t wipe the tears away fast enough.
It was the end of a 12-year run for both McNiece and Commissioner Milton Slack III and the conclusion of a two-term stint for Commissioner Bill Ismscher.
All three of them said that while they appreciated their time serving Rome’s citizens and were grateful for everything the staff did for them during their terms, they were looking forward to spending more time with family and their favorite pastimes.
“You made me look good,” McNiece said to City Manager Sammy Rich, Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson and former City Manager John Bennett before turning to City Clerk Joe Smith seated next to her. “We laughed, we wrote notes to each other and just had the best time, Joe. You mean the world to me.”
Stopping to compose herself before addressing her family seated in the back of commission chambers, McNiece said it was the support of her husband and children that allowed her to serve the city as long as she did after being elected for the first time in 2007.
“That first year I ran, there were eight or nine other candidates in my ward, so I figured I would lose real easy,” she had said with a laugh before the commission meeting began. “Those 12 years sure went by fast.”
Irmscher said he hadn’t intended on running for reelection this time, but was talked into it by Slack and Commissioner Sundai Stevenson.
“I accepted their favor and fortunately or unfortunately, depending on how you look at it ... But I’m happy. I’m satisfied,” Irmscher said after the caucus meeting, adding during the farewell statements toward the end of the evening that he was looking forward to having more time for his woodworking hobby — even though it had already stunted a couple fingers and made it harder to play golf.
Slack said he also had not intended on running for his seat back in 2007, but has learned a great deal about himself and Rome’s residents over the years.
“What I learned is, I didn’t know what I thought I knew,” he said. “I thought I knew the answer to everything and to every problem we were having, but when you get in here, you find out there’s a process you have to follow. The thing is, you gotta put yourself aside and think about the people. I’ll miss it, but at the same time, there’s a feeling of freedom. I gave ‘em 12 good years, so I’m happy.”