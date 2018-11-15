Next school year holds a major shakeup in store for the Pepperell school district with the closing of McHenry Primary and the demolition of Pepperell Middle School leaves school officials with several problems to solve.
“We are still in the early planning stages,” April Childers, deputy superintendent said. The current plan at the moment is to close McHenry Primary, moving most of the students to Pepperell Primary along with the staff. The McHenry Primary building will then house 6th and 7th grades from Pepperell Middle until the new Pepperell Middle is complete. Eighth grade will be housed at Pepperell High School until then as well. McHenry will stay permanently closed after the middle school is complete.
The concerns were discussed at this month’s Floyd Board of Education caucus where it was announced 8th grade will be at Pepperell High during construction. The original plan was to house all three middle school grades — or over 600 students — at McHenry but school officials decided that would cause overcrowding and traffic congestion. The two grade levels will put over 400 at McHenry, the school normally has around 120 at any given time.
Busing routes were also a topic of discussion since there will definitely be a disruption to the current routes. There are 41 routes for the Pepperell district Childers said, and getting every single one of those buses to McHenry is just not a possibility. She said they are currently looking at options on how to minimize traffic at the school while still getting the kids there. Superintendent Jeff Wilson suggested busing students to Pepperell High School and then to the temporary middle school at McHenry; something he said he has seen other school systems do.
The issue of where to put the 120 McHenry Primary students who will be moved at the start of next school year was also raised during caucus. Melinda Jeffers whose district covers McHenry and Cave Spring was concerned of students who did not live close to Pepperell Primary and could be potentially being taken to Cave Spring if it was closer. Wilson said they would make sure make sure every student went where they needed to go.
“We don’t want to contrive bus routes and put a kid where it takes them longer to be on a bus,” he said.”We're gonna look at every single address.”
He went on to say the large majority would go to Pepperell Primary and those who were closer to other schools would go there. Childers later added every summer Floyd County Schools has a period of time where parents can apply to send their kids to other schools in the system.
Since McHenry hosts a large special education program, Childers said that program will be broken up among the different county feeder schools. This does not mean displacement for the students she added. The way the special needs program works at Floyd County Schools is buses pick up students throughout the county then meet at the FCS office where the students get on the correct bus to go to the program they need to go to. She said a student at McHenry might need to be in a different program at a different school and would transition there anyway.
Staff at McHenry will mostly follow students to Pepperell Primary, Wilson said. He added FCS will have a conversation with the teachers and staff before holiday break to see where they would like to end up. If space is available they would have first priority at the position.
“Nobody is losing their jobs,” Childers said. “We anticipate there will be a couple of openings.”
Talks of closing McHenry have been circling for awhile now. The school is the smallest in the county and only services pre-K through second grade. The school system said attendance has dropped along with Full Time Equivalency funds, which hurts the system as a whole. Wilson said closing the school will save $935,000, which the system will see in next school year’s budget. Everything in the school will be left intact for Pepperell Middle students to use when they borrow the space during the construction of their new middle school.
Demolition for Pepperell Middle School is set for June 2019 after teachers finish post planning and everything is moved out. The school will be torn down and foundation will be laid while FCS gets approval to move on with the rest of the project, which should come in around September. There is no definite timeline yet, but Childers hopes things will move along quickly — weather permitting.