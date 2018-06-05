McHenry Primary closing process to start
Floyd County Board of Education members gave their nod of approval for the preparation of a resolution which would start a months-long process of closing McHenry Primary School at the end of next school year.
The board did not vote on any measure impacting the school’s status during a Tuesday meeting, rather they simply indicated they want school system officials to proceed with putting together the necessary paperwork for phasing out the school.
Director of Facilities David Van Hook said with board members giving the go-ahead, a resolution could be brought before them next meeting. If approved it would be passed along to the state Department of Education for their review, marking the first steps of the phase-out process.
The possible closing of McHenry was taken up by board members at their April meeting and they have met with staff and community members several times since then, Hood said. Expressions of emotional ties to the school were made during the meetings as were questions concerning what will happen with staff and the special education rooms, he continued.
Superintendent John Jackson said there would not be a reduction in force from the school closing, as teachers will move with students to Pepperell Primary and those in other positions, such as the principal and media specialist, will be absorbed into other areas in the system.
Also, the indoor playground for special education students would move to Pepperell Primary and those students would attend the schools in the district in which they live.
McHenry is the smallest school in the system, with just over 100 students in kindergarten through second grade. Also, a decline in McHenry’s school population is expected over the coming years, officials said, citing data from a study conducted on births and population.
Incoming Superintendent Jeff Wilson, who will take over for the retiring Jackson on July 1, told the board the estimated $935,000 saved from a McHenry closing would be helpful in ensuring a strong fund balance. Those savings would be in Fiscal Year 2020 budget.
What happens to the building after its closed has not been determined, but system officials have been in talks with several entities concerning that. Board member Tony Daniel said he is worried the longer the building sits unoccupied it is at risk of being “stripped naked.”
Midway demolition
The last primary school closed by the system, Midway, is now being planned for demolition sometime this winter, when county public works and inmate crews are freed up from summer labor.
The system sold 3.443 acres of the school property to the Georgia Department of Transportation last September, generating approximately $1.77 million for a new HVAC system at Pepperell High. The property is included in the widening of Rockmart Highway and construction of the Southeast Rome bypass.
Components of the school, which closed in 2015, have been removed and sold or repurposed elsewhere. However, the system is paying to maintain the sprinkler system in the school for compliance with the fire code, Van Hook said, as well as keeping up the electrical system. Also the HVAC system has to run to prevent pipes from freezing, he continued.
There are several steps still to be completed before a demolition can take place, but the informal approval Tuesday allowed for that to begin.
The county charges the system for the demolition, a cheaper option than using outside businesses, Jackson said. An estimate for the total cost was not available.