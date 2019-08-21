Craig McDaniel qualified Wednesday to run for one of the three Ward 3 Rome City Commission seats in the Nov. 5 election.
My reason for running for a second term is basically the same as when I first decided to run in the fall of 2015. We need to revitalize our communities, have a stronger relationship with our legislative delegation and statewide leaders, and work in harmony with members of the Floyd County Commission.
We have the most vibrant downtown of any city in Georgia, but our economic prosperity must extend into West Rome, South Rome, North Rome and East Rome. We must exhaust every resource to create full time, good-paying jobs. Our young people need to have opportunities available upon graduating high school and college or we will continue losing our most valuable resource, human talent.
I am a native Roman, graduate of West Rome High School, Carson Newman College, Georgia State University (masters), and have earned a doctorate from the University of Georgia. I retired from Georgia Northwestern Technical College in 2013 after a 35-year career and served as president for 15 years. I was named president emeritus in 2014.
My career focus has been workforce development and assisting communities throughout Northwest Georgia with training for new and existing industries.
For the past 4.5 years I have worked as a commercial real estate agent with Toles, Temple and Wright and have received the highest level of recognition awarded for sales performance the past three years.
Public service — giving of your time and experience — is something everyone should consider. I've been blessed to have acquired valuable experience in my life and it has been an honor to serve on the City Commission for the past four years. I hope the citizens of Rome will give me the opportunity to continue that service.