McCluskey steps out of public education, releases book about her experience
A former Rome educator continues to promote her book, including at an upcoming event here at the end of June, in an effort to inform parents on a range of educational issues as well as document her struggles in public education she’s had for almost a decade.
Marilyn McCluskey, who left her position at Anna K. Davie Elementary late last year, released her book, “Stepping Out on Faith: Saying Goodbye to Public Education After 19 Years” in April and since has been hosting book signings, many in the places she has worked before. The book can be found on Amazon.
McCluskey — who previously worked in Thomasville, Valdosta and Cedartown — is holding a book signing June 30, from 2-4 p.m., at the Rome Barnes & Noble at 1442 Turner McCall Blvd. She said all proceeds raised from the event will be given to Anna K. Davie Elementary for the purchase of swings for a playground. The only playground at the school was designed for and used by the early learning program for 3-year-olds.
The lack of a playground for the rest of the school is something McCluskey has criticized the school system for. Also included in her complaint is that resources are not directed to Anna K. Davie for it to have what other schools in the system do — a subject of the book. The school had the lowest College and Career Ready Performance Index in 2017.
In the book, McCluskey also addresses the need for greater diversity in teaching staffs in Rome to meet the demographics of students at a given school. She says in the book behavioral issues stem from a general disconnect between students and teachers, especially if the educator cannot identify with or understand the cultural background of a student.
“It’s just a different population,” she said.
Also in the book, McCluskey provides insight for parents on educational resources, scholarships and dual-enrollment opportunities.
McCluskey initially resigned from her position of teaching students with behavioral issues, in August 2017. However, she then informed system administrators she was pulling back her resignation. But during a September board meeting, which she led a protest at and pleaded her case at caucus, board members approved her release of contract, which ended Dec. 31.
Then on May 8, McCluskey was informed of a ban being placed against her, preventing her from being at any school or facility. She deems the system’s action as retaliation to the publication of her book, which she uses as a platform to account how the system’s policies and actions failed students at her school and how personal feuds and nepotism power personnel decisions, according to McCluskey.
“In this case, I am being banned because of my views on the school system,” she wrote in an email seeking legal guidance.
Superintendent Lou Byars said the action was taken due to her being a disruption to the regular instruction time and schedule of students at Anna K. Davie.
Up to the ban taking effect, McCluskey had continued to work in schools — not as an employee — but as a mentor to some of her former students, she said, under the request of teachers, parents and certain school administrators and staff. Over the last month she has petitioned the board of education in emails, arguing against the ban and seeking it to be removed.
“I have been visiting this school and assisting with discipline since January without any problems whatsoever,” she said in an email. “It wasn’t until my book was released on Amazon a little over a week ago that I am now banned from the premises.”
Those wishing to attend the signing do not have to buy a book, McCluskey said, they can stop by to donate to the purchase of swing sets for Anna K. Davie.