Mayor breaks tie in downtown parking vote, will likely be Jan. before plan is implemented
Rome Mayor Jamie Doss broke a 4 to 4 tie Monday to put the city under a new parking management plan that makes spaces in the downtown decks free and establishes a fee for the spots on Broad Street.
"I do think this plan is focused on the future," he said to the 40 or so people in the audience. "We want you to be successful today and tomorrow."
It will likely be January before the new regulations go into effect, to allow time for installation of signage, equipment and a lengthy public education campaign.
Enforcement will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. On-street parking will be free on Sundays.
Commissioners heard a presentation on the program during caucus from Downtown Development Authority Chair Bob Blumberg, who said the recommendation comes after years of study and public input.
However, a number of business owners called for incremental improvements before resorting to paid on-street parking.
"We want people to come again," said Lisa Smith, who said a survey of merchants Monday turned up 62 who are concerned it will hurt sales.
Under the new program, drivers will be able to park free on Broad Street for up to an hour each day. Those who stay longer in the downtown district will have to pay $1 for the next hour, $2 more for the hour after that and $5 an hour beginning with the fourth hour.
Kiosks will be installed on the corners to accept payments.
There are 412 on-street parking spaces compared to 1,400 spaces in the parking decks on Third Avenue, Fourth Avenue and Sixth Avenue.