May the fourth be with you: The Force guides young robotics teams
May the 4th is celebrated in different ways.
There are Star Wars references abound and plenty of jokes about the Force. For the past several years Georgia has observed the first Friday in May as Georgia STEM Day, where teachers are encouraged to take a deeper look into the STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — world.
The Floyd County College and Career Academy decided to celebrate May the 4th and #GASTEMDAY by hosting a Vex Robotics Battle for local middle school students. Vex Robotics offers kits and planned challenges for middle and high school students to further engage in STEM, problem solving and robotics.
David McLaughlin from Armuchee Middle, Jamey Goss from Coosa Middle, and Leon Bowers from Pepperell Middle brought close to 40 of their students to the Floyd CCA to participate in a double-elimination tournament. Drama ensued.
All schools performed well but there can be only one winner. Representing Armuchee Middle School, Joey Kight and Matthew Campbell were crowned the inaugural champions. The duo will only be champions for a short time. The Floyd CCA will be hosting another local competition in the fall to qualify for the state-level competition. The plan is to send two teams to represent Floyd County Schools.