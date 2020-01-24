Matt Hart named new Scout executive

Matt Hart, a native of Rockmart, has been chosen to replace Jeff Brasher as the new Scout Executive for the Northwest Georgia Council, Boys Scouts of America.
Hart will formally assume his new post March 15,
"I was honored when I got the call saying that my records had been sent in," Hatt said. "It's the council I grew up in so the ability to come back to Rome is a very humbling experience."
A press release from the Council indicates that Hart will bring a renewed focus on membership growth and financial sustainability.
Hart started career with the Boy Scouts as District Executive in 1994 with the NWGA BSA, was promoted to Program Director in 1997, then Field Director in 1999.
In 2002, Hart became the Scout Executive of the Alapaha Area Council headquartered in Valdosta, GA. He followed that with a couple of years a Scout Executive in Tallahassee before he returned to Valdosta as Scout Executive. The Valdosta-based council merged with the Albany, Georgia-based Chehaw Council to form the South Georgia Council and Hart became the new council’s first CEO, providing leadership to 28 counties in South Georgia. Under Matt’s leadership,
The South Georgia Council was recently recognized by the Southern Region of the Boys Scouts of America for raising the most money in the $300,000–$499,999 goal category for its Friends of Scouting 2019 campaign.
Hart is a recipient of the Order of the Arrow Vigil Honor and Founders’ Award while a member of Waguli Lodge. He is an Eagle Scout and former Camp Sidney Dew staffer.
Matt and his wife, Kimberly Rayburn Hart, have two sons, Dalton and Dustin.