Math strong suit for Floyd County 3rd, 4th-graders
More than half of the third- and fourth-graders at three Floyd County elementary schools scored in the Proficient Learner and above grouping on the Georgia Milestones math assessments.
On the third-grade and-fourth-grade math assessments respectively, the percentage of students at Johnson, Armuchee and Garden elementary schools in the combined grouping of the Proficient Learner and Distinguished Learner categories exceeded 50 percent. Specifically on the third grade math assessment, these three schools as well as Cave Spring Elementary had over half of their students score in the grouping.
The Proficient Learner designation is the third on a four-level scale and indicates students are on track to being adequately prepared to attend college or enter a career, according to the Georgia Department of Education.
Over 85 percent of the 28 third-graders taking the math test at Cave Spring Elementary were Proficient or Distinguished learners in the subject. Johnson Elementary had 77.2 percent of its third-graders score in the grouping, while Armuchee had 68 percent and Garden Lakes had 50.5 percent, which was actually down 3.2 percent from 2017. Model Elementary was on the cusp of breaking the 50 percent mark with 47.1 percent of third-graders Proficient or Distinguished learners in math.
The biggest change from last year came with this year’s group of third-graders at Cave Spring Elementary, as 54.7 percent more students achieved the Proficient or Distinguished learner designations.
On the math assessment for fourth-graders, Garden Lakes Elementary improved this year to have more than half of its students in the grade in the Proficient Learner and above grouping. Cave Spring improved to have more students in the categories, just missing the 50 percent mark with 48.6 percent of students Proficient or Distinguished in the subject.
The social studies assessments for fifth-graders and eighth-graders showed improvements from 2017. At all elementary schools, there were more fifth-graders scoring in the Proficient or Distinguished categories in 2018 than there were in 2017. This was also the case for eighth-graders at Coosa, Pepperell and Model middle schools.
However, only Model Middle School had more than half of its students who took the tests in the Proficient Learner and above grouping, with 61.8 percent of eighth-graders, 34.4 percent more than 2017. This also applies to the English language arts, math and science assessments for eighth-graders.
On the ELA assessment for third-graders, only Johnson and Cave Spring Elementary had more than 50 percent of students achieve the designation of Proficient Learner of Distinguished Learner — Johnson actually had a lower percentage of third-graders in the Proficient Learner and above grouping this year. On the fourth-grade ELA assessment, only Johnson and Garden Lakes elementary schools had more than 50 percent of students score in this grouping, both having a higher percentage than last year.
Though, the percentage of third-graders in this grouping for the ELA assessment increased for Armuchee Elementary, as well as on the fourth-grade assessment for Armuchee, Pepperell and Alto Park elementary schools.
There were no elementary schools with more than 50 percent of its fifth-graders in the Proficient Learner and above grouping on the ELA, science and social studies assessments. On the math assessment, just Johnson Elementary had over half of its fifth-graders in this grouping.
However, on the fifth-grade ELA, math and science assessments, the majority of elementary schools showed improvement in the percentage of Proficient and above learners — the percentage for Pepperell and Alto Park elementary schools decreased on the ELA assessment, as well as the math assessment for Alto Park.
No middle school broke the 50 percent mark in the Proficient Learner and above grouping on the ELA and math assessments for sixth grade and seventh grade.