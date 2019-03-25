Becoming a better communicator as well as a public speaker is the goal of the Rome Toastmasters International Club. The club held an open house Monday night at the Rome-Floyd County Library where members of the club introduced guests to the organizations core concepts.
“There are a number of people who think they aren’t good at speaking but the truth is they aren’t that bad,” Deborah Brown, president of the Rome Toastmasters Club said.
The club isn’t about passing harsh judgement on people’s speeches either she said, its about having fun and growing as a speaker. The group supports people and tries to make them feel comfortable she added, the feedback that is given is helpful and not cruel.
“We’re a family,” Brown said.
The club meets twice a month on the second and fourth Monday, usually in the executive board room at the library. A regular meeting will feature several speakers who are working on their pathways through the organization. There are 11 online pathways that build on the groups five core competencies of communication, public speaking, management, confidence and strategic leadership. The club does not only help members in their professional life but be better communicators in their personal lives Brown said.
The group’s goal for the open house is to raise awareness of who the Rome Toastmasters are and what they do. Brown said she also would like to see the group continue grow in diversity in age, race and ethnicity. Having a diverse groups of speakers helps club members get to know people of different backgrounds she said, adding that she has learned so much through the different speakers who stand at the podium every week. The group has had members who did not speak English as a first language and saw a massive improvement in their speaking skills while they were a part of the group Brown said.
Four Toastmasters members got up and shared their testimonials during Monday nights meetings. Joyce Barton, who has been with the group for three and a half years, was hesitant about speaking in public when she first joined the club. After she retired she decided to tackle her fear of public speaking and now is apart of a ministry group that talks in front of inmates at the jail on a weekly basis. William Davies also got up and spoke about his time with the club. He talked about how it is necessary not just to speak but to say something worthwhile.
Guests at Monday night’s meeting were shown how to go through the pathways program by Rae Green who is a member of the Calhoun, Polk Street and Jokers Wild Toastmasters clubs. Each guest was also given a membership packet which included additional information and when the biannual $54 dues would be collected.
For more information about the club visit their website at https://romegeorgia.toastmastersclubs.org.