Ballet dancers, church choirs, a fashion show and Caribbean stilt dancers are all just a handful of things the audience got to experience at the Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Extravaganza.
Before the event even started, talent show participants practiced their routines in the lobby in the Rome City Auditorium and even some teenagers were dancing to the pre-show music, which featured some classic Michael Jackson songs.
The fashion show kicked off the event but even before that, emcee Belinda Jackson led the audience in a spontaneous rendition of the classic gospel "Ride on King Jesus."
This year's featured act of Caribbean dancers delighted the audience as they came out on stage and performed on stilts and this year's spotlight featured two of the first African American graduates from Berry College.
Evelyn Hamilton was born and raised in Rome and attended Main High School in the 1960s. Hamilton told the audience her story of how she and two other students worked with their teachers, principal and the Berry College president to get them into Berry College.
Hamilton recalled how Rome and Berry College treated them well, despite a lot of other violence happening to students who integrated schools around the country. Still, Hamilton still recalls receiving "dirty looks" from some people.
"We were spat at, but never spat on," she said.
Hamilton majored in Home Economics while at Berry and talked about how everyone had to work hard, "even if you were a Rockefeller."
Beverly Philpot Smith originally didn't want to go to Berry but a business teacher of hers pushed her to go to the school. She lived in the dorms on campus and would visit Hamilton, who was a commuter, at her house on the weekends.
As Smith finished speaking, she told the audience to focus on their talents at this time, touching on this year's Celebration Weekend theme of "The Urgency of Now."
"It's important for us to do what we can do and do it soon," she said.
The Rome Area History Museum will be open all weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. An exhibit is currently on display at the museum, featuring art by Robert Sanchez.
Saturday morning, Lovejoy Baptist Church on Branham Avenue will host the Prayer Breakfast, featuring keynote speaker Robert Brown of Rome First United Methodist.
Garden Lakes Baptist Church on Redmond Circle will host the Ecumenical Service featuring keynote speaker Rev. Timothy McDonald.
Finally, the annual Freedom March will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the corner of First Avenue and Broad Street and end with a keynote from Meredith Lilly, Director of External Affairs for DeKalb County, at the Auditorium.