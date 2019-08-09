When an aircraft needs attention nearly anywhere else in the world, it can be a large undertaking. Imagine rebuilding a large military aircraft in Antarctica.
At Saturday’s local Marine Corps League meeting, guest speaker James Moore will discuss the two times he was dispatched to the ice-covered landmass to help get a pair of C-130s flight worthy.
Moore, who had already served in Vietnam as an airframe mechanic in a pair of F-4 squadrons, left the Marines and worked for Lockheed Aircraft Company.
“After he left active duty, he worked for Lockheed and was sent two different times to reconstruct aircraft damaged on landing,” League member Hal Gosnell, “who has been a longtime friend of Moore’s.
The remoteness and harsh weather conditions can make even existing in Antarctica a struggle, much less the task of rebuilding damaged planes.
“With a limited timespan due to winter weather, the logistics can be tough,” said Gosnell. “If you don’t have the right skillset, it can be an interesting time.”
Moore, who was the initial commander of the Rome Young Marines, has been a member of the Puryear Detachment of the MCL for at least 15 years, according to Gosnell. He later joined the Marine Reserve Squadron at Naval Air Station Atlanta, eventually retiring as a Master Gunnery Sergeant.
Saturday’s meeting will be held at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Coffee and donuts will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the program featuring Moore at 9:30. The meeting is free and open to the public.