A presentation on veterans benefits hosted by the Puryear Detachment, Marine Corps League on Saturday, is open to all who are interested.
Charles Graves said they're welcoming everyone, from all branches of the U.S. military, to the program scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. at VFW Post 4911, at 2632 Cedartown Highway. Doors open at 9 a.m. and coffee and doughnuts will be served.
"It's for anyone who might have reason to need some information," Graves said. "We have a great many veterans in the Rome area. There are surviving widows in some cases. And there are children, dependent children, who might be eligible for some benefits.
The speaker is retired chief master sergeant Ken Childre, who is the Rome field officer for the Georgia Department of Veterans Affairs.
Childre will give an overview of the VA claims process and cover topics ranging from disability claims, burial allowances and survivor's pensions to how to get a veteran driver's license and vehicle plates.
"After the presentation there will be a question-and-answer period as well," Graves said. "And if someone has a personal question, I'm sure the benefits officer would be willing to talk with them one-on-one."
Tom Beavers, detachment commander, said Childre has been very helpful to many of the Marine League members and they want to share his expertise with other veterans in the area. Childre spent 29 years in the Air Force and has been with the VA since 2016.
"We have vets coming back, just out of the service, all the time and we like to make this information available periodically," Graves said.
The "Jake" Puryear Detachment 1020 of the Marine Corps League meets every second Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Graves said this week's meeting was moved to the VFW Post to accommodate a larger group of people.