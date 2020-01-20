Hundreds of people braved a cold, blustery wind Monday in Rome to participate in a march honoring the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
An estimated 200 gathered on Broad Street for the annual Freedom March from Southeastern Mills to City Hall, which brings the four-day celebration honoring the civil rights leader to a close.
Marches were among the tools King used in the battle to get equal treatment under the law for African Americans more than half a century ago. Alvin Jackson, a member of the Rome-Floyd MLK Commission, said the number of marchers generally doesn't vary a whole lot from one year to the next, regardless of the weather.
"I always tell people the weather didn't stop Dr. King so why should it stop us," Jackson said.
Participants said it is important to recognize and remember the contributions of those who have come before us.
"Equal rights is still something we're fighting for," said Alan Guyatt, a manager at F&P Georgia in Rome. "This (march) helps deliver home the message that there is still work to be done."
James Schroeder, a local artist, passed out placards he designed with an image honoring civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis, a frequent marcher with King in the 1960s.
Schroeder recalled that Lewis was one of the youngest speakers at the historic 1963 March on Washington D.C.
Surrounding his image of Lewis was one of the congressman's favorite phrases, "Get into good trouble." Lewis believed that it was almost a matter of pride to get arrested back in the 1960s for the right cause.
"I've been marching and getting people registered to vote. It's just so important," Ouida Sams said. She said people have got to realize that their votes matter and there is real power in the vote.
"That's the only thing in America we get free," Sams said.
Little Camille Barton made the long walk carrying a sign with an image of King that stated, "Darkness cannot drive out darkness and hate cannot drive out hate." She was just one of many children who took advantage of the day out of school to participate in the march.
New Rome City Commissioner Bonny Askew has been participating in the march for more than 30 years.
"If I didn't do this I feel like I would be letting down the people on whose shoulders I stand," Askew said. "It's a different group of people every year. There are some who are here every year, but the people who come in and do this understand it."