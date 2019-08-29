Renters at the abandoned Armuchee Village Self Storage facility beneath the Food Lion shopping center on Martha Berry Highway were continuing to move out Tuesday to beat what they thought was Friday's deadline to vacate.
The facility had suddenly closed at the end of July without explanation and without notifying all tenants of the impending order to clear their units. Some of them said earlier this month they only found out through Facebook or word of mouth. Others said they had received an email informing them of the looming deadline.
However, a typed notice to tenants had been placed at the storage entry door in the back of the building Aug. 16 by the Tampa-based management company Franklin Street, informing renters management of the facility is being transferred to a national storage company upon the final order of a U.S. bankruptcy court.
"An agreement for the transfer of your individual storage leases has been reached with the bankruptcy trustee, but that agreement is subject to receiving a final order from the United States bankruptcy court," stated the notice, which is no longer on the wall. "We anticipate that this process will take a few more weeks. Please contact the property manager, Taquetta Washington, at taquetta.washington@franklinst.com or 1-404-850-9787 to provide your contact information so that we can keep you apprised of our progress and assist you in safeguarding your belongings. Thank you."
Washington refused to comment on the situation, saying she was not authorized to speak about it. She would not provide another company contact.
Tenant Jake Keover happened to snap a photo of the notice before it disappeared and provided a copy of the photo to the Rome News-Tribune. He said nothing else was sent out to tenants informing them of the latest developments.
He said he has decided to move, anyway, because of the flooding and rodent issues that have plagued the facility for the past few years.
"Rats had chewed $500 worth of hiking gear and nothing was ever done about it," Keover said. "They did let me move units, but nothing could be done with what I had lost."
None of this came as a shock to Merry Meyer, the aunt of general manager Gene Meyer. She worked at the facility for seven years until November of last year, and said she noticed a big difference in the way the businesses in the center were treated when they were under a California-based management company prior to Franklin Street, which also has an office in Atlanta.
"The former management company was great and Gene loved working for them," Meyer said Tuesday, noting that her nephew had to step back from his management duties over the past couple of months because the situation became too much for him to bear. "Everyone is blaming my nephew for the way the whole facility has deteriorated, but he had no control over it. He did the best he could, but got no support from Franklin. He was spending money out of his own pocket and it just became too much."
She said her nephew had been named in tenant lawsuits after the 2015 flood which affected much of Rome, claiming damages for ruined belongings when waters reached up to 4 feet inside the storage units. The facility backs up to the Big Dry Creek tributary within a designated flood plain.
"That was a catastrophic event, an act of God," Meyer said. "There was nothing anybody could have done, but Gene did his best with the resources he had. It hurt him so bad that people's things were lost and he took it personal. It broke him."
Efforts to reach out to Gene Meyer were unsuccessful.
His aunt said that when the management of the property changed hands a couple of years ago, garbage began piling up, the air conditioning wasn't getting fixed and the pump house system that kept flood waters at bay was not being maintained.
Former storage tenant Amber O'Neal contacted the newspaper on Aug. 18, desperate for help retrieving photos of her late mother after her unit had been locked due to missing one payment.
"When I went to take the money to the office, the office was closed and empty. I have left voice mails on both numbers posted and also called the owner of the building and sent emails with no luck," O'Neal said. "Honestly I don't care about much in the storage unit except my pictures. I have all of my mother's pictures in there and she passed away in February. This is all I have left of her and really want them."
O'Neal was finally able to get into her unit and retrieve the photos with the help of a maintenance employee. She said she was not happy that someone had gone through her belongings and taken a few things, but she was glad to have her mother's photos.
"That was all I honestly cared about," she said.