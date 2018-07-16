Man who attempted to have his ex-wife killed from jail sentenced to prison
An Acworth man who attempted to have his ex-wife killed — promising $10,000 and two Atlanta Hawks basketball tickets as payment — was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Rome to 10 years in prison.
According to court documents:
Michael McEarchern was an inmate at the jail in Bartow County when he reached out to several individuals trying to find someone who could arrange for the murder of his ex-wife, who lived in Cobb County.
An informant then reported the proposition to the FBI. McEarchen agreed to pay $10,000 in cash and two tickets to an Atlanta Hawks basketball game as payment.
“McEarchern was serious about having his ex-wife killed and provided $800 as a down payment for her murder,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak.
McEarchern had the $800 in cash mailed to the informant and jail recordings captured him asking a person to mail the money.
“The defendant also provided an address where the assassin could find the ex-wife,” a press release stated.
He earlier pleaded guilty to one count of murder-for-hire and U.S. District Judge Harold L. Murphy sentenced him to 10 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.