One of three Rome men wanted in connection with a shooting at Banty Jones Park in East Rome turned himself in at the jail.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Tylan Dwight McCluskey, 19, of 100 E. 19th St., Apt. B, turned himself in at the jail Sunday on a felony charge of aggravated assault and was being held without bond Monday.
Police are still looking for Timothy Morris Williams Jr., 23, and Tevian Markez Williams Sr., 26, in the shooting of Calvin Harris that took place about 8 p.m. June 19 near the basketball courts at the park off Crane Street.
Harris, 28, was treated and released from the hospital the same day for a gunshot wound to the head. The warrant states McCluskey "struck and shot the victim in the head with a handgun."
Investigators found a spent 9 mm shell casing and several 9 mm bullets scattered around the scene. Witnesses said the shooting occurred during a fight.
Armuchee man jailed on stalking charge
An Armuchee man charged with felony aggravated stalking was in jail without bond Monday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Gregory Michael Thomas, 41, of 1057 Floyd Springs Road in Armuchee, was picked up on a warrant Sunday at the Bartow County Jail.
Thomas is accused of having physical contact on May 3 with a person he was under court order to stay away from. He is charged with felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor battery.
Police: Rome woman helped steal 2 flat-screen TVs
A Rome woman was in jail without bond Monday, accused of assisting in the shoplifting of over $500 in merchandise – which makes the theft a felony.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Tamara Mechel Glanton, 36, of 131 Dodd Blvd., was seen helping a man take two flat-screen TVs valued at $528 from the Walmart on Cartersville Highway. Store video places the incident at around 3 a.m. Monday.
Glanton denied her involvement to police. She is charged with felony party to a crime and misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Warrants also charge her with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court.
Diane Wagner, staff writer
Report: Man attacked woman, stole her vehicle
A Rome man is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle after he allegedly battered a woman at a location on Warren Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James D. Cochran Jr., 35, of 839 Warren Road, is accused of entering a home around 2:30 a.m. on June 20 and attacking a woman.
He slapped a woman and punched her in the head causing visible injuries before breaking her phone and leaving the residence with her vehicle. In the process of leaving the residence, Cochran caused more than $500 damage to the victim's vehicle resulting in a felony criminal damage to property charge.
Cochran is also charged with misdemeanor battery and criminal trespassing.
Police: Alabama fugitive caught shoplifting
A Floyd County woman faces a felony charge for being a fugitive from justice after her arrest in Rome on shoplifting charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amber Nicole Snipes, 25, of 1286 Old Cedartown Highway, Lindale, was arrested around 1 p.m. Monday after she was caught shoplifting more than $240 worth of clothing from Belk's in Mount Berry mall.
During the process of confirming the woman's identity, officers discovered that she was wanted in Cherokee County, Alabama for possession of controlled substances.
In addition to the felony fugitive charge, Snipes is charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and a misdemeanor probation violation.