Man suffers severe injuries in race car wreck on Short Horn Road
A man suffered severe injuries to his head Friday afternoon when the race car he was driving down Short Horn Road flipped before landing on its roof.
Floyd County police had not released his name by Friday evening. He was still being treated in the Floyd Medical Center emergency room at 8:30 p.m., more than four hours after the single-vehicle wreck near the Doyle Road intersection occurred, according to hospital spokesman Dan Bevels.
The initial Floyd County 911 call indicated the man’s head was busted open and he was bleeding from it. He was unconscious at the scene but was breathing, 911 reported.
The investigation into the wreck is ongoing, but based on witness statements it appears speed was a contributing factor leading to the race car flipping, said Floyd County police officer Nathan Martin.
Rome-Floyd County firefighters had to use an “O” cutter on the steering wheel to free the man from the vehicle, according to Battalion Chief Danny Lee.
While authorities have not released the driver’s name, the car was identified as having been raced at Rome International Speedway in the street stingers division, according to results from a May 28, 2017, race.