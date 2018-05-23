Man shot to death in West Rome, suspect in custody
According to Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett and scanner traffic:
The incident started as a domestic dispute. The victim, 25-year-old Martez Harris, ran and the suspect — Demonte Penn, 26 — shot him in the back.
Radio dispatches from the 911 Center indicated Penn may have called to say he shot his boyfriend and would be waiting for police. Officers found the two next to the West Rome Walmart, 2510 Redmond Circle, on a walking trail that leads from the Tamassee Lane complexes.
Burnett said Penn was taken into custody without incident. A gun was also recovered.
Reports from the scene were that Harris was unresponsive but had a faint pulse. He was taken to Floyd Medical Center. Deputy Coroner Brent Whatley said Harris was pronounced dead at 6:58 p.m. and his body was being sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.
"The cause of death was gunshot wounds," Whatley said. "He had multiple gunshot wounds."
Investigators were gathering evidence and witness statements late Wednesday at the apartment complex and the site at Walmart near the garden center where the men were found.
Dispatchers told police that the first callers reported hearing six gunshots.