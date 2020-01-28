A Floyd County man convicted of raping a child who was less than 6 years old was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Tuesday.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge Bryant Durham sentenced Kenneth Robert Conaway to the prison term and a life term on probation. A jury found Conaway guilty of multiple crimes -- including multiple counts of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, rape and aggravated sodomy.
He was acquitted on one count of child molestation.
An indictment states that between Jan 1, 2019, and Feb. 2019, he sexually assaulted the child multiple times during that time period.