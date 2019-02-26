A man who sucker punched a Floyd County Jail officer and then attempted to slam the man's head into the concrete floor was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Ryan Keith Tilley, 36, was picked up from the Huttonsville Correctional Facility in West Virginia from the Floyd County Jail in October to face charges including an escape from an incident that took place in 2016.
Tilley was repeatedly complaining about his cell, said Assistant Floyd County District Attorney Luke Martin, and when a jail officer went to move him to another cell Tilley attacked the officer. Tilley brutally beat the man until help arrived.
"This case illustrates the kind of danger jail officers and deputies have to face in the jail," District Attorney Leigh Patterson said.
A jury convicted Tilley on charges of aggravated assault on an officer in performance of duties as well as other charges and sentenced by Floyd County Superior Court Judge Kay Ann Wetherington to 10 years in prison as well as an additional 10 years of supervised release.