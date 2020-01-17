A Floyd County resident told police Thursday someone claiming to be an attorney called him Wednesday, telling him he'd need to pay $10,000 to get his son out of jail after a car crash he had caused.
"The caller asked (the complainant) to place the money inside three white envelopes and after placing the white envelopes in a manila envelope to place the entire package inside a magazine," the Floyd County Police Department report stated. "The caller then stated someone would pick up the package at a later date."
After the complainant explained to the caller that it would take some time to gather up that much cash, the caller hung up. The following day, the stranger called again, but this time was joined on the call by an unidentified woman.
"The callers were inquiring about where the nearest Fed-Ex was located," the report stated. "While (the complainant) was providing an answer, he believes the callers became suspicious and the phone call was disconnected."
When the complainant provided the caller's phone number to police, they determined it was an internet-generated number.
Local law enforcement recently issued a warning to residents about such calls, some of which claim to be sheriff's deputies or the like, demanding funds from unsuspecting residents -- many of whom are elderly.