A Silver Creek man who was charged in 2018 for failing to complete a job he had already been partially paid to do pleaded guilty to theft by conversion and account fraud on Wednesday.
According to the Floyd County district attorney's office:
Joshua Ramon Mantooth was sentenced Thursday to 20 years to serve 10 in prison as well as 200 hours of community service, said Assistant District Attorney Natalee Staats said.
"We are not going to put up with people taking advantage of the elderly and other citizens in this community," District Attorney Leigh Patterson said.
There were three victims involved with the case Staats said. The first was an elderly man who paid Mantooth $2,000 to fill in the pool behind his back yard. Mantooth took the money and never returned. Investigators from the DA's office contacted Mantooth and he agreed to repay the victim and gave investigators a bad check. Mantooth eventually repayed the man, but in cash.
After prosecution moved forward on the case two other victims came forward claiming to have also been scammed, she said.
Mantooth entered into a contract with the second victim where he promised to complete 5 years of landscape work in exchange for a Mitsubishi box truck worth $10,050. Mantooth took the truck and pawned the title without completing any of the work. Powell Discount Auto Parts also came forward claiming Mantooth wrote them a bad check.