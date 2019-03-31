Indictments - court

The former roommate of a Berry College student who was shot to death in their apartment has been indicted by a Floyd County Grand Jury on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Andrew David Horton was a witness for the prosecution in an October 2018 trial in which two men were found not guilty of murdering Joseph P. McDaniel, 20, while robbing him of drugs. The incident took place Oct. 28, 2017, at the Summerstone Apartments.

According to testimony at the trial, Horton was given limited immunity in exchange for assisting prosecutors. He admitted removing marijuana and other evidence and hiding it in a neighbor's apartment before calling 911 to report McDaniel had been shot.

A Rome woman accused of Facebook stalking and a prison inmate discovered with a cellphone also are on the list of true bills returned by the grand jury last week.

Jean Emmanuel Desrosiers, 24, of 50 Heaton Hills Drive, Covington, was in the Floyd County Prison on Blacks Bluff Road on Sept. 11, 2018, when guards found a Verizon touch screen phone stashed inside a bag of potato chips.

Desrosiers is charged with felony possession of contraband by an inmate.

Ebony Prianna Kelley, 18, of 6 Verbena St., is charged with felony aggravated stalking after she reportedly posted a Facebook rant about a woman and tagged her in violation of a conditional bond to have no contact with her.

The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime.

Others on the list from last week’s deliberations are:

Destin S. Brand, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act

Ted E. James, obstruction of an officer

Heather M. Justice, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act

Lawrence Harvers, aggravated assault

Patrick D. Huff, terroristic threats

Daryl W. Stamey, theft by taking

Winsdale S. Strickland, criminal damage to property

William T. Rainwater, burglary

Patricia L. Crumley, theft by shoplifting

Gregory S. Nichols, aggravated stalking

Courtney D. Finley, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act

Lamar Williams, theft by shoplifting

Michelle E. Carney and James D. Walters, burglary

James H. Griffin, Jr., and Stacey L. Maddox, theft by taking

Jaquavious J. Carter, obstruction of an officer

Stephon D. Chambers, aggravated assault

Fernando R. Cornejo, Carlos A. Jiminez and Luis Pizano, theft by receiving

Anthony D. Frazier, weapon on school campus

Jeffery S. Price, false imprisonment

Crystal N. Ray, terroristic threats

Ashley A. Downs, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act

John W. Franks, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act

Joshua J. Hall and Star R. McHenry, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act

Tabitha E. Bryant, Gerald K. Griffin and Jerome L. Hodges, Jr., violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act

Patrick W. Gaylor, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act

Daniel A. Knight, Jennifer M. Miller, Kelby L. Thomas and Donald L. White, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act

Linda McCrary, possession of contraband by an inmate

Robert J. Washington, Jr., possession of contraband by an inmate

Janay S. Collins, cruelty to children

Brandy L. Gayton, burglary

Sandra F. McGuire, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act

Joseph L. Clark, Jr., forgery

Sonji A. Dixon, Barbara E. Heard, Shrinia V. Jackson and Jermaine L. Spivey, forgery

Daniel C. North and Ervin Watkins, Jr., aggravated battery

Timothy J. Sawicki, sexual battery

Patrick C. Turner, aggravated battery

David H. Cescutti, cruelty to children

Brandon K. Smith and Verlon R. Smith, forgery