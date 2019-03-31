According to testimony at the trial, Horton was given limited immunity in exchange for assisting prosecutors. He admitted removing marijuana and other evidence and hiding it in a neighbor's apartment before calling 911 to report McDaniel had been shot.
A Rome woman accused of Facebook stalking and a prison inmate discovered with a cellphone also are on the list of true bills returned by the grand jury last week.
Jean Emmanuel Desrosiers, 24, of 50 Heaton Hills Drive, Covington, was in the Floyd County Prison on Blacks Bluff Road on Sept. 11, 2018, when guards found a Verizon touch screen phone stashed inside a bag of potato chips.
Desrosiers is charged with felony possession of contraband by an inmate.
Ebony Prianna Kelley, 18, of 6 Verbena St., is charged with felony aggravated stalking after she reportedly posted a Facebook rant about a woman and tagged her in violation of a conditional bond to have no contact with her.
The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime.
Others on the list from last week’s deliberations are:
Destin S. Brand, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act
Ted E. James, obstruction of an officer
Heather M. Justice, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act
Lawrence Harvers, aggravated assault
Patrick D. Huff, terroristic threats
Daryl W. Stamey, theft by taking
Winsdale S. Strickland, criminal damage to property
William T. Rainwater, burglary
Patricia L. Crumley, theft by shoplifting
Gregory S. Nichols, aggravated stalking
Courtney D. Finley, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act
Lamar Williams, theft by shoplifting
Michelle E. Carney and James D. Walters, burglary
James H. Griffin, Jr., and Stacey L. Maddox, theft by taking
Jaquavious J. Carter, obstruction of an officer
Stephon D. Chambers, aggravated assault
Fernando R. Cornejo, Carlos A. Jiminez and Luis Pizano, theft by receiving
Anthony D. Frazier, weapon on school campus
Jeffery S. Price, false imprisonment
Crystal N. Ray, terroristic threats
Ashley A. Downs, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act
John W. Franks, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act
Joshua J. Hall and Star R. McHenry, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act
Tabitha E. Bryant, Gerald K. Griffin and Jerome L. Hodges, Jr., violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act
Patrick W. Gaylor, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act
Daniel A. Knight, Jennifer M. Miller, Kelby L. Thomas and Donald L. White, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act
Linda McCrary, possession of contraband by an inmate
Robert J. Washington, Jr., possession of contraband by an inmate
Janay S. Collins, cruelty to children
Brandy L. Gayton, burglary
Sandra F. McGuire, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act
Joseph L. Clark, Jr., forgery
Sonji A. Dixon, Barbara E. Heard, Shrinia V. Jackson and Jermaine L. Spivey, forgery
Daniel C. North and Ervin Watkins, Jr., aggravated battery
Timothy J. Sawicki, sexual battery
Patrick C. Turner, aggravated battery
David H. Cescutti, cruelty to children
Brandon K. Smith and Verlon R. Smith, forgery