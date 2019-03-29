John Robert Mostiller, 38, of 1201 Martha Berry Blvd., has been indicted on charges relating to the death of Joseph Dye Sr. who died in June 2018 after suffering injuries from a beating at a Martha Berry Boulevard motel over a small drug debt.
Dye's body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.
Mostiller was taken into custody by Floyd County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the evening of June 29 at the Royal Inn, where he was living at the time and where the beating is alleged to have taken place. According to a felony aggravated battery warrant issued initially, Mostiller struck Dye in the back of the head, causing serious injury and the loss of consciousness, early in the morning on June 27. Mostiller was indicted on the aggravated battery charge in September.
According to Floyd County police and Floyd County Jail reports:
The beating was over a small drug debt, reportedly $20. Before the incident, Mostiller had threatened to beat Dye, whose family members said had been dealing with a crack addiction, if he did not pay his debt. The two met up at the motel just after midnight June 27.
After arriving back at his Shorter Avenue residence around 2:30 a.m., Dye was injured but did not want medical attention. His son told police he shook his father and he winced in pain. He told his son to not touch him.
But several hours later he was unresponsive — also vomiting blood and breathing heavily. He was taken to Floyd medical Center around 9 a.m. and was on life support for several days.
Dye’s son and daughter-in-law had two run-ins with Mostiller individually. His daughter-in-law reportedly was told by Mostiller that “Joseph Dye,” not saying junior or senior, owed him money and if it was not paid back he would beat him. After that incident, Dye’s son saw Mostiller at a gas station and was told about his father’s drug debt.