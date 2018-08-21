Man indicted on murder charge for shooting boyfriend
A Rome man accused of fatally shooting his boyfriend was among those indicted by a Floyd County grand jury recently.
Demonte Tywon Penn, 26, of 325 Edgewood Ave., is charged with murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Martez Harris on May 23, following a domestic dispute. He is also charged with aggravated assault and possession of an offensive weapon during the commission of a crime.
Penn has remained in jail without bond since his arrest, after having a motion for bond denied in Floyd County Superior Court by Judge Billy Sparks in June.
According to Rome police detective Aaron Thacker:
On May 23, around 6:20 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at the Meadow Lane apartment complex on Tamassee Lane, with callers saying a man was chasing another into a wooded area leading to the West Rome Walmart.
It was on this walking trail where police found Penn on his knees with his hands up — the body of Harris behind him along with his pistol and cellphone nearby. The slide to the pistol was locked back, indicating all the bullets had been fired.
Penn had called 911 before police arrived, telling an operator he had killed his boyfriend and giving his name. Harris was shot in the leg once and twice in the back — he was shot in the back while lying face down on the ground.
The execution of a search warrant on Penn’s vehicle led police to the discovery of two notes, one about his intent to commit suicide and the other an apology to Harris’ mom. Penn and Harris had been arguing at the apartment in the lead up to the shooting, with Penn suspicious of Harris seeing other men.
Also indicted by the grand jury on Friday was a man accused of taking $2,000 from a North Broad Street convenience store he previously worked at during an armed robbery.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Lakhwinder Singh, 25, of 808 Maple Road, was arrested June 6 and charged with felony armed robbery, possession of cocaine and theft by taking. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects.
The employee working at the convenience store at 1403 N. Broad St. at the time of the robbery identified Singh, who used to be his roommate and coworker, despite him wearing a mask. Singh held up a large revolver as he made the employee hand over the money from the night drop and register.
Singh remained in jail without bond Tuesday night.
A trio of locals was indicted on a burglary charge stemming from their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a dog from a Beverly Drive home as part of a plan to enact revenge for a previous incident.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ricardo Hernandez Guzman, 22, and Jennifer Hernandez Guzman, 18, both of 12 Alexander St., and Katherine Lydia Cooper, 23, of 311 Mount Alto Road, are charged with felony burglary. All three have been released from jail.
The three stole the dog after breaking into the Beverly Drive home. Then Ricardo Guzman attempted to strangle the animal, with witnesses telling police he wanted to kill the dog. Witness also said they stole the animal in retaliation for a crime which they said was committed against Cooper.
The three of them were arrested at Cooper’s home on June 6, with Ricardo and Jennifer Guzman also charged with felony possession of marijuana after police found 4.5 ounces of marijuana.
The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime. Others on the list from last week’s deliberations are:
Amanda L. Kelly, burglary;
John R. Thomas, aggravated assault;
Dustin Hilyer, entering an automobile;
Jason L. Millican, child molestation;
Nicholas K. Smith, aggravated assault;
Ashley Brookshire, Heather J. Smith, Kenneth W. Stone, Shane N. Womack, criminal damage to property;
Chandler E. Reece, aggravated stalking;
Quran S. McCain, armed robbery;
Jeffary L. Akins, Justin D. Dowdy, aggravated assault;
Danny Barton, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Melissa L. Edgeworth, Tyrone C. McGraw, Byron N. Zachery; violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Christopher Godfrey Sr., Michael L. Ingle, Kimberly D. Ingram, Beverly G. Rogers, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
John M. Hudgins, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Constance Lawrence, Lillian Lawrence, Myron D. Reid, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Demonte J. Ludy, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
William R. Massey, aggravated assault;
Justen C. Thomasson, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
Jimmy W. Blair, theft by receiving;
Andrew J. Collins, entering an automobile;
Tarvus A. Cooper, burglary;
Calvin L. Lowe III, entering an automobile;
Devunta J. Wood, robbery;
Jeana L. Dunn, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
Randall L. Little, interference with public utility;
Gordon Scott Powell, obstruction of an officer;
Jessi L. Puckett, bribery;
Reginald D. Chatman, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Sydney T. Ellis, armed robbery;
Kody L. Gravett, Kristin M. Strickland, burglary;
Jeffrey L. Jordan, aggravated assault;
Devon J. Booker, burglary;
Henry F. Johnson Jr., kidnapping;
Keyairra A. Johnson, aggravated stalking;
Joshua D. Richardson, aggravated assault;
Justin D. Bachelor, obstruction of an officer;
Tywonte J. Jackson, aggravated assault;
Kalaab R. Ware, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Christopher A. Harper, Timothy D. Morgan, burglary;
William S. Phillips, aggravated battery;
Matthew R. Carver, obstruction of an officer;
Gabin L. Haynes, terroristic threats and acts;
Larry Rouse, aggravated stalking.