Man in critical condition after early Saturday shooting
A 30-year-old man who was shot in the chest outside the YMCA was in critical condition at Floyd Medical Center on Saturday night, according to hospital spokesman Dan Bevels.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
James Walter Mulkey — the report did not list an address — was shot in the chest during an altercation with another man outside the YMCA at 810 E. Second Ave. on Saturday around 1 a.m.
During the confrontation, 26-year-old Travonta Canady, of 3805 Morton Bend Road, suffered a broken leg after being struck by a vehicle, believed to be Mulkey’s. Bevels said Saturday night Canady was not on a list of patients.
Canady’s brother told police Canady shot Mulkey after Canady was struck by the red Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Both were taken to FMC for treatment following the shooting, according to a press release from Rome police.
Rome police continued to investigate what caused the incident between the two men, the release stated. No arrests had been made and no warrants had been obtained by police in the case as of Saturday night.
Canady’s brother, who was taken in for questioning by police, said the two work at the YMCA and while they were there Mulkey turned up. Mulkey rammed Canady’s white pickup truck with his Trailblazer while Canady was behind it, causing him to collapse. Canady then pulled a gun from his pocket and shot Mulkey.
A gun and a single shell casing were found near where Canady was lying by his pickup truck.
Another witness told police she heard Mulkey honking his horn for several minutes in the parking lot and yelling at Canady about giving his phone back before the altercation escalated.
“If you don’t give me my phone I’ll hit you,” the witness repeated to an officer what she heard Mulkey yell.
Mulkey then said “I warned ya” and rammed the back of Canady’s truck with his Trailblazer. Mulkey then backed up and the woman heard a gunshot. The Trailblazer sped out of the parking lot — nearly missing a collision with a police vehicle — pulled into East Second Avenue at the YMCA entrance and stopped, she said.
Mulkey then stumbled out of his vehicle and into the road, falling down in the turn lane.
When emergency first responders arrived on scene, they treated Mulkey behind the Trailblazer, which was still jutting out into the road. Canady was found lying on the ground by his pickup truck in the parking lot of the YMCA and was being treated there.
The YMCA building was also swept by officers after they arrived.