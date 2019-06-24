A 25-year-old man was sentenced to serve 22 years in prison and life on supervised release on charges the he molested two foster children between Sept. 2017 and June 2018.
According to Assistant District Attorney Emily Johnson:
Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach sentenced Daniel Adam Williams on two counts of aggravated child molestation and three counts of child molestation.
While two children were in foster care Williams groomed them for months by buying them things, Johnson said. Williams had sleepovers with the children in order to have access to them and then sexually molested them.
When the children were removed from the home after the foster parent was reported for neglecting them, the children stepped forward to report the abuse.
And by taking those first courageous steps, Johnson said, police were able to put a case together and prosecute Williams.
"I'm extremely proud of the victims in this case," Johnson said. "(One of the children) spoke at the sentencing and was very courageous. (Their) testimony was incredibly powerful and showed great strength for (their) age. It was very admirable. And I think it was important for them to be there to hear the defendant admit to the allegations."
The children are now with a great family, she said.