Man gets 20 years for motel shooting
A Rome man and five-time convicted felon was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty last month for shooting a man in the knee at the Cottis Inn.
Terrence Devone Wimberly, 37, was sentenced by Judge Billy Sparks on Tuesday, two weeks after a one-day trial ended in a guilty verdict on aggravated assault and aggravated battery charges. He was sentenced under the state’s recidivist statute, preventing him from being paroled. He had served 18 years in prison total from the assortment of prior felony convictions.
According to Assistant District Attorney John McClellan:
On July 6, 2017, just months after being released from prison in January after serving a sentence on a drug charge, Wimberly got in a spat with 39-year-old Corey Powell concerning his then-girlfriend, who is the mother of Powell’s child. Powell made a comment directed at her, upsetting Wimberly, who then shot him in the knee while they were in a room.
Powell, who underwent knee surgery following the shooting, originally told police he was just walking in the area of the Martha Berry Boulevard motel when an unknown person shot him. However, a further investigation by police implicated Wimberly as the shooter, leading to warrants being taken out for his arrest.
It was not until late November when Wimberly was taken into custody after law enforcement served the warrant at the Royal Inn, just across the street from Cottis Inn. Also, police found around 41 grams of cocaine in his room, charging him with felony possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and trafficking in cocaine.
The case related to those drug charges is still pending.