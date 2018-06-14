Man gets life for slaying of wife
A 57-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison plus 12 years Thursday evening for the slaying of his wife last December, shortly after a jury delivered a guilty verdict on all charges.
The second and final day of the murder trial of Clarence McCluskey saw him take the stand to offer his account of Lisa McCluskey’s death, which Judge Tami Colston would later describe as one of the most absurd explanations she has ever heard.
“You took Mrs. McCluskey’s life so I am going to get as much of yours as I can,” Colston told him during sentencing.
During his testimony, often speaking through heavy sobs, Clarence McCluskey claimed he was attempting to play a joke on his wife at their Bert Road home by pulling out his .25-caliber handgun, which he said he did not believe was loaded, and putting it close to his wife’s head. He thought that her hearing the click of him pulling the trigger on the gun would frighten her until she realized he was messing around, he said.
However, he did not offer an explanation, other than that it just appeared there, as to how the single bullet used in the fatal shooting got in the chamber. He claimed he had unloaded the gun and pulled the single bullet out of the chamber earlier in the day before taking it with him as he went out drinking with friends for his birthday.
“How could that gun do that?” he said.
Assistant District Attorney Luke Martin countered Clarence McCluskey’s claims and sparred with him in a back-and-forth manner, prompting Colston to order the defendant several times he was not the one to ask questions of Martin while testifying. Martin pressed him as McCluskey disputed the testimony of the prosecution’s witnesses, including the medical examiner’s finding the gun was up to his wife’s head when he shot.
“This is starting to sound like a murder-suicide and you just couldn’t do the last part,” Martin responded to Clarence McCluskey speaking to his immediate distress upon realizing his wife was dead and his plan to kill himself.
The defense, including Clarence McCluskey’s testimony, sought to portray his relationship with his wife as that of two high school sweethearts living out life together in love. It also aimed to downplay the extent of his drinking. Several of the couple’s friends were called to testify by defense attorney Jamie Wyatt, to say they never saw the two fight.
However, Martin gave a contrary take, that on the night of the killing, the couple had been fighting after she picked him up on Hardy Avenue and he was extremely intoxicated. This argument led to her death, he said.
“You’re married, I’m sure you have problems,” Clarence McCluskey told Martin.
“Not a problem like you do,” Martin replied.
District Attorney Leigh Patterson said the case is just one example of the domestic violence women like Lisa McCluskey endure every single day. And for those women, she said, there are resources in the community to help them get away from abusive partners.
Lisa McCluskey’s family conveyed they did not know the extent of the domestic abuse she was experiencing at the hands of her husband. They expressed they wished they had known how it escalated over the last five years, when her husband was out of work due to a disability and began burying himself in substance abuse.
Doris Mostiller, a sister of Lisa McCluskey’s, spoke before the court, expressing the sorrow her family feels in her absence, especially during family meals which she always cooked for.
The additional 12 years stem from the combined sentence of terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two cruelty to children in the third degree charges. The sentences for those charges were ordered to run consecutive to his life sentence.