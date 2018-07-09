Man found guilty on robbery, aggravated assault charges
Following a one-day trial Monday, a jury found a Rome man guilty on felony charges stemming from a robbery at a Martha Berry Boulevard convenience store and an assault on a female clerk.
Jamie Bernard Worthy, of 5 Walker Drive, was found guilty on charges of robbery and three counts of aggravated assault, after jurors deliberated for about an hour. The trial began Monday morning in the courtroom of Floyd County Superior Court Judge Billy Sparks.
Worthy will be sentenced on July 31 at 9 a.m.
According to Assistant District Attorney John McClellan and Floyd County Jail reports:
Worthy, in his early 50s, was arrested three days after the April 21, 2017, robbery and assault at the Circle K Kangaroo Express at 1501 Martha Berry Blvd. At around 9:30 p.m. that day, he walked into the convenience store and hit the woman in the face — when police arrived she was bleeding heavily. She tried to fight back against him but he was able to break open the cash register and make off with $60.
The woman ran to a nearby home in an attempt to call for help. However, there was no one there, so she returned to the store after Worthy had already left.
Rome police followed information which linked Worthy to the incident and warrants were obtained for his arrest. He was taken into custody on April 24, 2017.
Worthy was represented by Jonathan Speiser from the Rome Judicial Circuit Public Defender Office.