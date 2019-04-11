The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the death of Tony Curtis Langston, an inmate at the Floyd County Jail.
Langston was found dead in his cell at the Floyd County Jail early Monday, said Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Langston, 57, was arrested in November on multiple charges including first degree arson, influencing a witness, aggravated stalking as well as criminal damage to property.
He was accused of breaking into a person's home, pouring gasoline on the floor and threatening to set the home on fire.
Cpl. Anthony Cromer said the GBI was called in to investigate as a matter of protocol.
GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.