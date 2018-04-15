Man faces felony murder charge after 2-year-old child dies
A man previously jailed Friday on accusations that he severely beat a 2-year-old child now faces a felony murder charge after the child has died.
According to Floyd County police:
Hassan Shareef Rashad, 38, of 94A Dodd Blvd., was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Friday and charged with felony aggravated assault and aggravated battery. He is accused of attacking the child with the intent to murder, leaving the victim's body "useless," according to documents at the jail.
The 2-year-old child had been severely injured and suffered multiple internal injuries. The child later died as a result of the injuries sustained. The act was committed in the presence of a 5-year-old child.
Rashad is also charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license and is wanted on undisclosed charges out of Clayton County.