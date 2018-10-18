The man who shot a Georgia State Patrol trooper on I-75 in Bartow County Thursday morning was wanted for a parole violation.
Capt. Mark Perry, spokesman for the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said during a press conference that the trooper was treated and released from Cartersville Medical Center.
The fugitive, who was shot multiple times, died on the way to or at the hospital.
Perry did not release the names of anyone involved. But he provided details of the incident, which happened just before 11 a.m. in the southbound lane of I-75 near the U.S. 411 exit:
The trooper stopped a gold Toyota Camry with a West Virginia temporary license plate that was impeding the flow of traffic in the left lane. A female driver and male passenger were in the vehicle.
When the trooper approached the car he saw a gun and drugs, so he went back to his vehicle and called for backup. A second trooper arrived and they identified the woman, placing her in a patrol car. The man gave a false name but he was identified with a portable fingerprint scanner as a wanted parole violator.
"He'd been on the run about eight months," Perry said.
He was handcuffed with his arms behind his back and placed in a GSP car while the troopers searched the vehicle. They turned up a gun, "a significant amount of cash" and more drugs.
At that point, they removed the man to do a thorough search of his person but he had a gun hidden in the small of his back. As he got out of the car, he turned and fired. The bullet hit the trooper in the abdomen, in his protective vest.
The man was then shot multiple times and fell back into the car. Emergency responders were called to take him to Cartersville Medical Center but he died sometime after they left the scene.
Perry said there are several Georgia addresses on file for the dead man and they would release more information at a later date.