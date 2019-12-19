A man who shot a 74-year-old during a get together earlier this year was convicted of voluntary manslaughter Thursday but won't be sentenced until January.
According to information presented in Floyd County Superior Court:
Wallace Chambers Jr., 46, got into an argument with Johnny Lewis Price over a game of horseshoes at a Hardy Avenue block party in late May.
The argument devolved into challenges to a boxing match. But when Price said he was going to his vehicle to get boxing gloves, Chambers shot Price in the back four times, killing the older man.
Rome Circuit Public Defender Jonathan Speiser reiterated several times in his closing arguments that Chambers believed his life was in danger and that Price had a gun in his vehicle.
Investigators found a firearm in a black bag in Price's truck. Earlier that day, witnesses testified Price had shown the bag to Chambers, saying, "I got something for you, but I ain't going to use it on you."
Speiser argued that Chambers shot Price to protect himself as well as his girlfriend and 3-year-old daughter.
However, Assistant District Attorney Luke Martin argued that Chambers didn't know for sure that Price had a gun and that Price had said he wasn't going to use it anyway.
Martin also reminded jurors, in his closing argument, that none of the other witnesses thought Price had a gun readily on him and didn't believe that the fight would escalate that much.
Martin also said that none of the other witnesses heard Price threaten Chambers with death or great bodily injury -- they were just going to box.
In addition to voluntary manslaughter, Chambers was also convicted of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault. Judge Kay Ann Wetherington scheduled his sentencing hearing for January 28.