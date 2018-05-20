Man convicted of killing inmate in Floyd County Jail, listed in investigation report of prison inmate death
A man who gained viral infamy for a profanity-laden exchange with a Floyd County judge and pleaded guilty to the murder of his cellmate in Floyd County Jail has been named in a report on the death of a prison inmate in Valdosta.
Denver Fenton Allen, of Cartersville, is named in an April 23 incident report concerning the death of Valdosta State Prison inmate Joseph Pagen.
Prison officials said Pagen died from injuries suffered in a fight with another inmate but have declined to name the inmate suspected in the fight. In an incident report obtained through an open records request filed by the Rome News-Tribune, the other inmate listed in that altercation is named as Denver Allen.
After requesting the initial incident report regarding the death of Joseph Pagen at Valdosta State Prison, a GDC attorney replied and attached the incident report.
“I am attaching Incident Report No. 257221. Due to the ongoing investigation into this matter, the supplemental report to the incident report is not releasable at this time in accordance with O.C.G.A. 50-72-18(a)(4),” the GDC attorney wrote. The specific Georgia law quoted is an exemption of public records for law enforcement documents during an investigation.
The sparse report only has a small amount of information. Under the column listed as Directly Involved/Witness both inmates are listed as directly involved. Under the column listed as Injured the column reads no for both inmates. Although, a civilian nurse is listed as being present in the report. The nature of the incident is listed as “disruptive behavior, disruptive event, PREA allegation.” PREA refers to the Prison Rape Elimination Act which was enacted in 2003 as a measure to protect offenders from sexual misconduct or assault.
The Department of Corrections said in an earlier statement Pagen was pronounced dead by the Lowndes County coroner around 3 a.m. on April 23 at Valdosta State Prison.
The DOC told the Associated Press earlier that special agents with its Office of Professional Standards are investigating the case as a homicide. At this point Allen is still at Valdosta State Prison, according to GDC records.
Wendy Howell, manager for the office of public affairs for the GDC said the investigation is still ongoing for the case.
“This is the only info I can provide at this time,” Howell said.