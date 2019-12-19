A Floyd County jury found a man who prosecutors said beat another man, who later died from his injuries, of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery.
However, the jury acquitted John Robert Mostiller on a murder charge from the same incident and a rape charge stemming from another incident.
Prosecutors said Mostiller severely beat Joseph Dye Sr. at the Royal Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard on June 27, 2018 over a small drug debt. He died two days later in a local hospital.
During the trial, which began Monday, the victim's son, Joseph Dye Jr., testified that Mostiller supplied both him and his father with drugs around the time of the crime.
He said his father asked him to take him to “the rooms” -- a trio of motels on Martha Berry Boulevard -- that day to go purchase drugs. That was where the man was confronted by Mostiller over a $20 drug debt, said Assistant District Attorney Leah Mayo.
Mostiller beat Dye Sr. severely. But later defense attorney William Mills said that Mostiller helped load Dye Sr. back into the cab, which took him home.
Dye Sr. was later taken to Floyd Medical Center where he died.
The jury acquitted Mostiller in another case where he faced accusations of raping a woman.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach has not yet set a sentencing date for Mostiller.