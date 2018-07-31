Man convicted of beating store clerk sentenced to 40 years
Jamie Bernard Worthy was found guilty on charges of robbery and three counts of aggravated assault, in a jury trial on July 9.
According to Assistant District Attorney John McClellan and Floyd County Jail reports:
Worthy, in his early 50s, was arrested three days after the April 21, 2017, robbery and assault at the Circle K Kangaroo Express at 1501 Martha Berry Blvd. At around 9:30 p.m. that day, he walked into the convenience store and hit the woman in the face — when police arrived she was bleeding heavily.
“He met her in the aisle and just hit and kicked and struck her,” McClellan said. She tried to fight back against him but he was able to break open the cash register and make off with $64.
The woman fled and police were able to find Worth several days later.
“I just think it was an absolutely brazen, ruthless crime,” District Attorney Leigh Patterson said.
Worthy won’t be eligible for parole, Patterson said, since he was sentenced as a recidivist. Worthy had previous convictions for robbery, burglary, escape and drug charges.