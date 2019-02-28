A Rome man turned himself in Thursday to face several felony and misdemeanor charges for a wreck that happened earlier this month which resulted in the death of his wife and injured four others, including his daughter and a young relative.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
On Feb. 3, Charles Brandon Slaton, 35, of 14 Miller St., made an improper pass of another car on Rockmart Highway when the vehicle in front of him stopped to turn. As he was passing the turning vehicle he hit an oncoming truck, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.
The front passenger side of the Taurus, where his wife was sitting, took the brunt of the impact. First responders had to use a rescue tool to extricate her from the car before rushing her to the hospital.
The Slatons’ daughter and a young relative were in the back seat of the vehicle.
Police rerouted traffic from both directions onto Pleasant Hope Road for about three hours after the collision, which happened just before 12:30 p.m.
The wreck resulted in the death of Slaton's 32-year-old wife, and their 11-year-old daughter was airlifted from the scene to an Atlanta trauma hospital. Four others were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, including Slaton and the 9-year-old relative.
Slaton is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, misdemeanor reckless driving and improper passing.