A Taylorsville man was arrested Friday morning at a friend's house in Lindale for five burglaries he allegedly committed between May and June.
According to Floyd County Jail records and Sgt. William Wacker of Floyd County police:
Kellen Seth Burk, 30, of 83 Main St., Taylorsville, was caught trying to steal a pontoon boat on June 16 by the victim of one of the five burglaries. Burk was working with a partner, Jarrett Todd Louallen, who was caught by the victim and tried to run the victim over with his vehicle. According to Wacker, the victim fired five rounds at Louallen, disabling his vehicle.
Wacker said Floyd County police have recently uncovered an enclosed trailer containing several dirt bikes and four-wheelers from the Silver Creek and Lindale area. Police believe these may have been stolen and are asking for residents in Lindale and Silver Creek to come forward if the believe they have had property stolen in the past few months.
The two have reportedly taken a Honda dirt bike, a $150 saddle, $5,000 in cash and coins, two four-wheelers, an air compressor and a jack hammer during their burglaries, all in the Silver Creek and Lindale areas. The value of the jack hammer and air compressor alone was $24,000 according to reports. Wacker said the total value of the stolen items is around or above $35,000.
Burk was found with a lock pick kit, bolt cutters and a hatchet that was among the stolen property from two of his reported burglaries. He also had marijuana in his truck.
Burk is charged with three felony theft by taking charges, two counts of felony burglary in the first degree, burglary in the second degree, possession of tools during the commission of a crime and a separate first degree burglary charge. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, two counts of theft by taking, two counts of criminal trespass and a separate criminal trespass charge.
Louallen is charged with the same as Burk however is also facing two felony counts of aggravated assault adn two misdemeanor charges of reckless conduct for trying to run two people down with his vehicle.