Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of another on Wright Street taken into custody

  • Updated
Grady Harper Jr.

Grady Harper Jr. (Department of Corrections photo)

U.S. Marshals have arrested a Rome man accused of gunning down 36-year-old John Alton Allen Jr. at 302 Wright St., ending a days-long manhunt, according to Rome police. 

According to Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett: 

Grady Harper Jr. was taken into custody in Savannah on Thursday, five days after the fatal shooting. He was booked into the Chatham County Jail.

As of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Floyd County deputies were on the way to Savannah to bring Harper back to Rome. 

Allen was shot in the chest, ribs and stomach shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday and died later that day at FMC. A murder warrant was issued for Harper on Saturday night.