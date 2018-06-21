Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of another on Wright Street taken into custody
U.S. Marshals have arrested a Rome man accused of gunning down 36-year-old John Alton Allen Jr. at 302 Wright St., ending a days-long manhunt, according to Rome police.
According to Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett:
Grady Harper Jr. was taken into custody in Savannah on Thursday, five days after the fatal shooting. He was booked into the Chatham County Jail.
As of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Floyd County deputies were on the way to Savannah to bring Harper back to Rome.