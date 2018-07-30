Man charged with murder after shooting victim dies
An Ashton Ridge Apartments resident is now charged with murder after the man he is accused of shooting died Monday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Keilan Laron Orr, 18, of 2522 Callier Springs Road, Apt. 214, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with aggravated assault, several hours after the shooting. Investigators gathered evidence from the shooting scene and pooled together witness testimony to identify Orr as the shooter, according to Rome police.
Orr is accused of shooting 37-year-old LaMario Majors at his Maple Street home at 11:54 p.m. Wednesday. Today, Majors died as a result of the shooting, prompting police to charge Orr with felony murder
Police request that anyone with additional information about this investigation, please contact Investigator Corey Bowers at 706-238-5129.