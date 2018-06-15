Man charged in serious wreck from January is indicted
A Cartersville man charged with wrecking his 2012 Audi on South Broad Street after leaving a downtown bar and causing serious injuries to two occupants was indicted by a Floyd County grand jury Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Harkirat Singh, 25, of 29 Colonial Court in Cartersville, and three passengers required medical treatment at Floyd Medical Center for the injuries they suffered when the vehicle overturned after striking a power pole, a wooden retaining wall and a concrete column.
He was "only concerned with the state of his vehicle,” reports stated of Singh, who did not realize two of his passengers were lying on the pavement with bloody heads until police pointed it out to him. A Rome officer and a Georgia State Patrol Trooper both noted he smelled strongly of alcohol.
Singh was charged with two felony counts of serious injury by vehicle and felony attempting to elude a police officer. He's also facing misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, failure to maintain a lane, DUI, and driving too fast for conditions.
The incident started in the early morning hours of Jan. 13, when Singh’s vehicle was spotted squealing out of the parking lot behind Mellow Mushroom. The officer watched as the vehicle sped up to East Second Avenue and then onto Broad Street, before he then activated his blue lights in pursuit.
Singh sped across the bridge on South Broad Street and hit speeds of at least 70 mph down the road. The officer lost sight of the Audi at Myrtle Street. But as he continued at a slower pace, he came across a power outage in the 400 block and believed Singh had wrecked.
The officer found the car at South Broad and Lookout Circle in the middle of the road, where two severely injured passengers were lying, both with head injuries.
Singh was seen climbing out of the driver's side window and admitted he had been driving, and, though he was talking, appeared disoriented.
Georgia State Patrol was tasked with the investigation. Blood was drawn from Singh at FMC and sent to the GBI Crime Lab for analysis.
In addition to Singh’s indictment on a serious injury by vehicle charge, a grand jury returned true bills against 33 others. The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime. Others on the list from Friday’s deliberations are:
Curtis E. Hamilton Jr., aggravated stalking;
Derek B. Sisson, obstruction of an officer;
Pete B. Allen and Andrew K. Parris, burglary;
Cody L. Barron and Christopher A. Godfrey, influencing a witness;
Edgar R. Perez-Merida, identity fraud;
Adrian T. Stocks, attempt to elude;
Tenorris E. Wright, escape;
James T. Holt Jr., terroristic threats;
Taylor J. Owens, aggravated assault;
Linda A. Barnes, false statements and writings;
Christopher L. Rhoten, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Joseph S. Phillips, aggravated assault;
Sheldrick D. Williams, obstruction of an officer;
William R. Levering, burglary;
Justin D. Blalock and Justin N. Neal, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Kenneth L. Phillips, aggravated assault;
Pete B. Allen, Jesse Brock and Branton K. Hughes, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Christopher Carter and Kenya D. Summerlin; violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Austin M. Cornette and Jajuan J. McNeir-Smith, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Demarcus T. Ferguson, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
Jim E. Brown, aggravated assault;
Deonte Donaldson, burglary;
Barry A. Clark, terroristic threats;
Barry A. Clark, aggravated stalking;
Thomas E. Lyda, theft by receiving;
Mark L. O’Conner and Crystal D. Peek, burglary;
Chad Tidmore, burglary;
Jeffrey A. Furmage and Tajai Q. Neal, entering an automobile;
Guadalope Lazcano and Federico Salcedo, theft by taking;
Daniel J. Williams, aggravated assault; and
Mark A. Jones, sexual exploitation of children.