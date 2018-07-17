Mall to host Summer Showcase; Owners seeking quick decision on TAD deal
Meanwhile, a prospectus in support of Tax Allocation District financing to assist redevelopment of the mall is seeking quick action from local government.
Hull Property Group Marketing Director Coles Doyle said the event is another in a series of community-related events hosted by the mall to enhance collaboration between the mall and the greater Rome community.
“We are excited to welcome local businesses to the mall to showcase all the great things located right here in Rome. The Summer Showcase is a great way to bring people together and celebrate our community,” Doyle said.
Just last week, Hull Property Group Vice President John Mulherin said the connecting with the community is a vital part of the mall ownership group’s strategy for turning the mall’s fortunes around.
The formal request for Tax Allocation District financing to revitalize the mall indicates it currently faces a 37.6 percent vacancy rate.
Mulherin said the demolition of the Sears end of the mall, some 107,000 square feet will result in a 20.4 percent vacancy rate, and he can convince many of the mall tenants to stay on board and even bring in new tenants.
The Hull Property Group prospectus for the TAD projects indicates the company plans to invest more than $10.1 million of its own money into redevelopment of the mall in the future while seeking a total of $1.14 million TAD money from the city and county.
The prospectus claims that a number of leases are set to expire within the next couple of months and that a decision on the plan to redevelop the mall is critical to making sure those tenants renew and don't further abandon the mall.
Thursday's Summer Showcase will include demonstrations, giveaways, raffles, samples and will conclude with the presentation of Rome Favorite awards.
Local groups and businesses participating in the showcase include the Duke Museum of Military History, Rome Little Theatre, Compassionate Paws, Coosa Valley Financial, Georgia Highlands College, Greater Community Bank, Midian Roofing, University of Georgia Small Business Development Center, United Community Bank, Courtyard by Marriott, YMCA, Jerusalem Grill, Smoothie King, Advance Rehabilitation, Pridemore & Cox Orthodontics, Maurice’s, Rita Rose Boutique and What If Comics and Collectables.
“It’s going to be a fun event that the entire family can enjoy,” said Coles Doyle, the marketing director for Hull Property Group.