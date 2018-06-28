Main Elementary work progresses
Work continues to progress on the construction of a new Main Elementary School, a major piece of the 1-cent education local option sales tax project package approved by voters last fall.
Rome City Schools Chief Operations Officer Tim Williams said Thursday an update on the project will be given during a Tuesday meeting. J & R Construction out of Carrollton is contractor at-risk for the project, tasking them with oversight and the holding of all liability.
The system is aiming to have the new school built and ready to open by the start of the 2019-2020 school year. The project is estimated to cost approximately $10 million to $11 million and will be primarily funded with ELOST 5 funds, which will start trickling in after the current ELOST ends March 31, 2019.
Demolition of the main buildings of the old school — the gym and cafeteria will be linked into the new school — began late last year. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in early February following the completion of demolition, site grading and land preparation for construction. And foundation work has been underway.
Main Elementary students are attending North Heights until the new school is built, at which time students and staff at the consolidated North Heights will move over to Main. As another ELOST 5 project, North Heights will then be remodeled into a sixth-grade academy.
A livestream of the construction site can be found online on the school system’s website, rcs.rome.ga.us.