After 11 years of serving Rome / Floyd County as both Johnny’s NY Style Pizza and LYRIKZ,Bob Blumberg has decided to close the business pending the lease/sale of the space to a group of investors out of Atlanta.
Running two restaurants is a 24/7 type of job and owner Bob Blumberg said he is simply ready to slow down the pace a little and focus on Bistro 208 and support the community in any way possible.
Blumber cited a recent presentation by Georgia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chris Clark pointed out that the expectation of population growth in Rome and Floyd County over the next 30 years would not match up with the rest of the states growth. With the changes in economic development strategy and the strength of the citizens of Rome Blumberg feels strongly Rome will continue to be a bright spot for Northwest Georgia.
"We believe in Rome and Floyd County and especially Broad Street and sincerely hope that Mr. Clark’s prediction is off the mark and that the rest of the state and potential business partners realize the multitude of benefits that abound in Rome and Floyd County," Blumberg said.
The new investment group has some great plans that we believe will allow profitable growth to one of the most desirable locations on Broad Street.
"It’s been a pleasure serving all of you and we hope to continue to provide a benefit to the community with our other restaurant - Bistro 208," Blumberg said