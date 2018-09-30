Lyons Bridge Beef plans storefront
The owners of Lyons Bridge Farm in Cave Spring want to open a small store on the property to sell pasture-raised beef and related products.
Brian Moore and Wes Walraven are asking for a special-use permit al-lowing them to convert a 500-square-foot garage into a store. Their 955-acre spread along Cedar Creek, at 1506 Lyons Bridge Road, is zoned for agricultural-residential use.
The partners have been raising cattle for about five years, primarily registered Angus from the Berry College herd, and have grown it to about 400 head.
They market the meat — from Porterhouse steaks to roasts and marrow bones — directly to consumers and restaurants under the trade name Lyons Bridge Beef. Orders can be placed online and they offer free home delivery in Floyd, Polk, Bartow and Gordon counties.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission is slated to hold a hearing on the application at its monthly meeting, set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 601 Broad St.
The citizen-board's recommendation will go to the Floyd County Com-mission Oct. 25 for a decision,
Also on the agenda is a request from Lidell Hare for multi-family resi-dential zoning of a 3-acre tract at 161 Wade St. to build 11 duplexes.
The property is next to the North Hills subdivision and surrounded by single-family residential development. Officials have expressed some concern about potential congestion as Wade Street is a narrow road with several sharp curves.
County Commissioners will rule on Hare's application as well. The Rome City Commission will get the third and final item on the planning board's agenda.
Todd Tyson is seeking Office-Institutional zoning for a vacant 4,600-square-foot building at 101 Redmond Road for use as a medical laboratory that is not open to the public.
The property, currently zoned for Neighborhood-Office-Commercial use, is near Harbin Clinic, a CVS Pharmacy and Summerville Park. Its most recent use was as a medical supply business.