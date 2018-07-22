Lovejoy awards 10 scholarships through ministry program
Lovejoy Baptist Church awarded scholarships to 10 college sophomores Sunday, the most since the Rev. J.L. Vaughn Tracking/Scholarship Ministry Program began.
The students each will receive $500, and another $500 each year up through their graduation. The youth selected have to meet a set of criteria, including participation in at least one church outreach program.
Deacon Emeritus John Lawson Vaughn, the son of J.L. Vaughn, opened the ceremony with words to ponder. He said some people believe that, as they evolve in life, they need Jesus less. Watching them step back from the church, the voting booth and other responsibilities makes his heart ache.
"You need to commit to something," Vaughn reminded the congregation and the students.
Scholarships went to Aaliyah Bowers, who's attending Georgia State University; JaTeria Colts, Valdosta State University; Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech; Tyren Houston, University of Georgia; Desmond Johnson, Kennesaw State University; Kelli Lambert, University of West Georgia; Jason Threadgill, Georgia Highlands College; Miles Threadgill, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College; Thomas Threadgill, Kennesaw State University; and TaCoria Williams, Hampton University.
The annual scholarship program is one of several ways the church honors the legacy of the Rev. J.L. Vaughn, who graduated from Morehouse College in 1923 and led Lovejoy for more than 50 years before his death in 1979. More than 70 church youth have been recipients over the years and many participated in Sunday's worship service and program.
Lovejoy congregants also celebrated the two latest graduates of the program, Christina McArver and Aa'liyah Lively.
"It's been a blessing," McArver said about the church support and encouragement during her college years.
A KSU graduate with a bachelor's in Exercise Science, McArver returned to Rome High School as a special education teacher this year.
Linley has a bachelor's in Biology from University of West Georgia and plans to attend Liberty University this fall to earn a master's in Human Services Consulting.