The feast provides a hot Thanksgiving meal at the Rome Civic Center and the opportunity to get warm clothing for those without the means.
As part of the Love Feast tradition, volunteers take those meals as well as warm clothes to those who may not have family any longer to share a meal with or cannot leave their home because of a medical condition.
The free meal runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until the food runs out, at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill. Donations can be brought to the Civic Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday or on Thursday morning. Checks can be mailed to Thanksgiving Love Feast, P.O. Box 161, Rome, Ga. 30161.
While the Rome Community Kitchen does take Thanksgiving Day off — because the Love Feast provides food that day — the location at 4 Calhoun Ave. serves food on Friday.
The kitchen is normally open from 10:45 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday — including Christmas.
Another group doing a coat and jacket collection drive is the Salvation Army at 317 E. First Ave. They’re also currently seeking donations such as tomato products, canned fruit, meats, rice, dried beans, pasta, deodorant, toothpaste, tooth brushes and soap.
Those donations provide food and hygiene products for around 50 lo-cal families every month. Donations may be dropped off at the location or for more information call at 706-291-4745 or email Catherine.Hart@uss.salvationarmy.org.