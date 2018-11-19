The Love Feast is on track to feed thousands of locals this Thanksgiving Day after donors have come out in support — but the annual gathering is always looking for more help and donations.
The 30th annual incarnation of the feast provides a hot meal and the opportunity to get warm clothing for those without the means. In addition to providing a traditional Thanksgiving meal for those who come to the Civic Center there is also a wide-ranging outreach for those who are elderly, infirm or homebound.
As part of the Love Feast tradition, volunteers take those meals as well as warm clothes to those who may not have family any longer to share a meal with or cannot leave their home because of a medical condition.
Anyone who needs a delivery should contact organizer Terrell Shields by 6 p.m. Wednesday at 706-234-2091 to be put on the list.
The free meal runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until the food runs out, at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill. Donations can be brought to the Civic Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday or on Thursday morning. Checks can be mailed to Thanksgiving Love Feast, P.O. Box 161, Rome, Ga. 30161.
While they do take Thanksgiving Day off — because the Love Feast provides food that day — the Rome Community Kitchen, at 4 Calhoun Ave. still serves food Wednesday and Friday.
The kitchen is normally open from 10:45 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday — including Christmas.
Another group doing a coat and jacket collection drive is the Salvation Army at 317 E. First Ave. They’re also currently seeking donations such as tomato products, canned fruit, meats, rice, dried beans, pasta, deodorant, toothpaste, tooth brushes and soap.
Those donations provide food and hygiene products for around 50 lo-cal families every month. Donations may be dropped off at the location or for more information call at 706-291-4745 or email Catherine.Hart@uss.salvationarmy.org.